Kim Kardashian Models New Skims x Dolce & Gabbana Collab With Kourtney

Kim Kardashian is a jack of all trades ... she's modeling a new offering from her SKIMS brand, starring in an ad campaign for a collab with Dolce & Gabbana ... with an assist from her sister.

Kim K just dropped the first look at her SKIMS x D&G collection, and she's styling the sexy clothes alongside Kourtney Kardashian.

The sisters are getting wild in the photo shoot with matching leopard-print catsuits ... and they also model some leopard-print bras, tops and leggings. Rawr!!!

Kim's leaning hard into Italian imagery here ... playing up the Italian luxury fashion house's roots.

Looks like Kim's new collection also includes some plain white bras and panties, plus a black corset dress and a black mesh bodysuit.

Behind the scenes photos show Kim getting glammed up in hair and makeup ... and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen even shared some outtakes, featuring a smiling Kim.

Kim enlisting Kourtney for the ad campaign is interesting ... because last year, Kourtney called Kim an egotistical, selfish witch in an episode of their Hulu show, "The Kardashians."

It seems the beef has been squashed!!!