Kim Kardashian Matches White-Hot Suit & Ferrari for 'All's Fair' Scene

Kim Kardashian is bringing white-hot heat to the set of Ryan Murphy's "All's Fair" ... rocking a power suit that perfectly matches her on-set Ferrari.

Check it out ... the reality TV star was once again spotted on the set of Ryan's new Hulu series ... an ensemble legal drama about an all-female team of divorce attorneys.

Kim, who plays one of the aforementioned lawyers, looks right at home rolling up to set in a form-fitting white suit paired with a tan Birkin bag and black shades.

However, it's her white Ferrari with a tan interior that's the most jaw-dropping ... as it's the exact same color scheme as her on-camera ensemble. Dress for the job you want!!!

News of Kim's new acting role came earlier this year, after KK wrapped up her stint on Ryan's long-running anthology series, "American Horror Story." For season 12 of the horror series, dubbed 'Delicate,' Kim played a powerhouse publicist opposite Emma Roberts' actress character, Anna Victoria Alcott.

Though Kim's role on 'AHS' wasn't necessarily a stretch given her A-list status -- she's known her fair share of publicists over the years -- her part on "All's Fair" hits even closer to home ... since she's still studying to be a real lawyer herself.

Kim has yet to pass the bar exam, but is taking her studies very seriously ... working closely with lawyers to advocate for criminal justice reform. She's helped numerous people get released from prison since embarking on her legal journey.