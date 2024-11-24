Kim Kardashian Shows Off Long Legs in Revealing Skirt on 'All's Fair' Set

Kim Kardashian's new show might be "All Fair" ... but, when it comes to her legs in her costume, she's not nearly on an even playing field with everyone else.

The reality tv star turned actress was filming scenes for Ryan Murphy's upcoming show "All's Fair" -- centered on a successful divorce lawyer in L.A. -- Friday ... and, she gave fans a peek at her long limbs in a slit white skirt.

Check out the piece for yourself ... Kim's wearing an angelic, white pantsuit and skirt combo -- though the skirt is slit down the side beginning high up her waist, revealing basically all of her tan legs.

While she may look like a professional lawyer up top, she's embracing her scandalous side from the hips down ... adding fishnet stockings and bright red high heels to the look.

She's filming a scene with veteran actress Niecy Nash here ... a Ryan Murphy regular who starred in the first season of "Monster" about Jeffrey Dahmer and recently appeared in "Grotesquerie" alongside Travis Kelce.

Kardashian's slowly becoming a fav of the television superproducer too ... having appeared in the last season of "American Horror Story" too.