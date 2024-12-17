Billie Eilish's L.A. Gig Brings Out A-List Crowd, Kourtney Kardashian, Gal Gadot
Billie Eilish brought the house down on night two of her L.A. tour, reminding everyone why she’s still one of the reigning queens of the music scene!
The likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Gal Gadot, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Josh Brolin, and Tana Mongeau turned the Kia Forum into a celeb magnet Monday night ... as they were spotted strutting out of the singer's electrifying show.
Clearly celebs and fans alike couldn't get enough as Billie lit up the stage with her signature bangers, quirky vibes, and a fashion game only she can pull off!
The "Bad Guy" singer's just getting warmed up at the Kia Forum ... with three more dates to go before she wraps the North American leg of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour Saturday.
Billie’s L.A. show went off without a hitch -- much smoother than the chaos of her Glendale, AZ gig just days ago.
ICYMI, Billie took a bracelet to the face mid-performance of her Oscar-winning track, "What Was I Made For?" PSA: Some fans are definitely losing wristband privileges!