Billie Eilish's L.A. Gig Brings Out A-List Crowd, Kourtney Kardashian, Gal Gadot

Billie Eilish brought the house down on night two of her L.A. tour, reminding everyone why she’s still one of the reigning queens of the music scene!

Clearly celebs and fans alike couldn't get enough as Billie lit up the stage with her signature bangers, quirky vibes, and a fashion game only she can pull off!

The "Bad Guy" singer's just getting warmed up at the Kia Forum ... with three more dates to go before she wraps the North American leg of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour Saturday.

Billie’s L.A. show went off without a hitch -- much smoother than the chaos of her Glendale, AZ gig just days ago.