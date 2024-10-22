Billie Eilish Takes Dramatic Tumble Onstage, Shows Off Massive Bruise
Billie Eilish gave her fans a little more action than they bargained for during a recent concert stop on her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour, taking one heck of a spill onstage.
The singer shared the fan-captured moment on her IG Stories Monday -- she had been enthusiastically waving to the crowd at NYC's Madison Square Garden last week before losing her footing and taking a spectacular nosedive down the stairs.
Billie bounced back like a pro after her dramatic tumble, quickly shaking it off like it was just another day at the office.
But her hard landing was no joke ... she revealed the not-so-glamorous aftermath by sharing a pic of a massive bruise on her thigh.
The fall came just days after Olivia Rodrigo's unexpected plunge through a hole onstage, so looks like stage safety teams need to be on notice -- 'cause at this rate, it might be safer to hand out helmets and knee pads at concerts!