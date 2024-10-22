Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Billie Eilish Takes Dramatic Tumble Onstage, Shows Off Massive Bruise

Billie Eilish Dramatic Stage Tumble On Camera ... Shows Massive Bruise!!!

102224-billie-eilish-kal
WATCH YOUR STEP

Billie Eilish gave her fans a little more action than they bargained for during a recent concert stop on her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour, taking one heck of a spill onstage.

The singer shared the fan-captured moment on her IG Stories Monday -- she had been enthusiastically waving to the crowd at NYC's Madison Square Garden last week before losing her footing and taking a spectacular nosedive down the stairs.

billie eilish leg bruise

Billie bounced back like a pro after her dramatic tumble, quickly shaking it off like it was just another day at the office.

But her hard landing was no joke ... she revealed the not-so-glamorous aftermath by sharing a pic of a massive bruise on her thigh.

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Tour
Launch Gallery
Inside The 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Tour Launch Gallery
Getty

The fall came just days after Olivia Rodrigo's unexpected plunge through a hole onstage, so looks like stage safety teams need to be on notice -- 'cause at this rate, it might be safer to hand out helmets and knee pads at concerts!

related articles