Olivia Rodrigo Takes Dramatic Fall Into Hole Onstage, Caught On Camera

Olivia Rodrigo took a dramatic dive onstage, plummeting right into a hole in the floor while performing in front of thousands of adoring fans!

You’ve gotta see this clip -- during her final "Guts" tour concert in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, Olivia was all hyped up, running across the stage and pointing at someone, completely oblivious to the massive opening right in front of her -- and next thing you know, she’s dropping through the stage, disappearing from view.

Olivia Rodrigo has brutally tripped and fell on the stage at tonight's show. (That felt soooo hard i hope shes ok)

The stadium lights at Rod Laver Arena were mostly dimmed, making it totally fair Olivia couldn’t see the pitfall ahead ... anyone else in her position probably would've had an equally hard landing.

not olivia rodrigo tripping and falling into a hole on stage in Melbourne tonight!!

Despite the dramatic tumble, Olivia didn’t seem to be hurt -- though she definitely looked a bit embarrassed as she took a moment to gather herself. After a few seconds, she bounced back onstage and made light of it, reassuring her fans she's OK.