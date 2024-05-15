Olivia Rodrigo's Top Pops Off During Wardrobe Malfunction at Concert

Play video content TikTok / @martareismatias

Olivia Rodrigo handled a disastrous wardrobe malfunction like a pro ... not missing a beat as her top came undone during her London concert, and keeping the damn thing in place.

The singer took the stage at The O2 Arena Tuesday as part of her world tour -- and during a vigorous performance of her hit, "Love Is Embarrassing" ... Olivia's upper-body garment broke open ... forcing the former Disney Channel star to hold it in place.

Still, Olivia kept it together ... continuing on with the performance while motioning to her nearby dancer to fix the busted bustier. While they weren't able to get it fixed on the spot, Olivia didn't cut the song early ... only venturing offstage for help once the track wrapped.

In other words ... she powered through the song with her top loose, which is impressive.

Olivia has yet to address the onstage hiccup ... but we're sure she isn't sweating it, especially since fans are applauding her for her professionalism.

Perhaps a costume shakeup is in order before Olivia takes the stage again ... she has 3 more dates in London before a break ahead of her concerts in Belgium -- and if she can figure out what's wrong with her wardrobe, that'd certainly help avoid this down the road.