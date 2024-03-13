Olivia Rodrigo Hands Out Plan B During St. Louis Concert

Olivia Rodrigo doubled down on her mission to provide fans with access to contraception by handing out free boxes of Plan B and condoms at her concerts ... sparking a major reaction online.

The pop singer first announced her plan in February when she revealed the Fund 4 Good initiative ... a plan to provide her female fans with access to reproductive health care during her "GUTS" world tour. And it's clear Olivia is a woman of her word -- as one fan took a pic of the emergency contraceptive she received at the former Disney star's St. Louis tour stop.

Play video content

The concert attendee didn't just receive Plan B, however ... they also got information on how to fund abortion care in the U.S. and a phone number to help those seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

Remember, Missouri banned almost all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. So, this was a bold move by Olivia.

While her initiative -- which includes the singer donating a portion of her ticket sales to the National Network of Abortion Funds -- has been applauded by activist groups, some online have slammed her for her pro-choice stance.