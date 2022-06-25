Olivia Rodrigo Rips SCOTUS at Concert, 'Truly Don't Give a S*** About Freedom'

Play video content BBC

Olivia Rodrigo used her festival set in England to take a shot at the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade ... saying they couldn't care less about women's freedom.

Olivia brought out Lily Allen to sing her famous song "F*** You" and dedicated it to five members of SCOTUS ... Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

In speaking out against SCOTUS overturning the 50-year-old precedent that legalized abortions nationwide, Olivia told the crowd she's devastated and terrified ... warning many women and girls are going to die because of the change.

Folks at the Glastonbury Festival cheered as Olivia dedicated "F*** You" to the five Justices she says "showed us at the end of the day they truly don't give a s*** about freedom."

Lily sent a message to the highest court in the United States too ... flipping a double bird.