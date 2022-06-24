Lizzo, Live Nation Give Planned Parenthood $1 Million After Roe Overturn
6/24/2022 6:30 PM PT
Lizzo isn’t on board with SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade and opening the door for states to ban abortions ... so, the “Grrls” rapper put her money -- a lot of it -- where her emotions are.
In a passionate round of tweets, Lizzo revealed she’s taking $500,000 of her upcoming Special Tour money and donating it to Planned Parenthood.
Tour promoter Live Nation will also match that amount, making for a $1 million donation.
As you know by now ... on Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, sparking a wave of protests all across the United States.
Lizzo’s Special Tour, which counts Latto as its opener, kicks off in September and will undeniably be a pro-choice affair.