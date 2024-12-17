Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori Takes Inspo From Kim Kardashian in Sexy Leather Style

Bianca Censori In Kim Copycat Mode Sexy Leather Cover-Up!!!

Bianca Censori All Black Look In Los Angeles
Bianca Censori's a woman of few words -- and few clothes -- but when she does decide to cover up, she’s clearly taking some style notes from Kim Kardashian's playbook.

Check out these pics ... Bianca was strutting around L.A. Monday in a sultry leather coat, cinched at the waist to flaunt those curves -- definitely channeling a classic move by her man Kanye West's ex-wife.

Bianca was in full glam mode -- cruising through L.A. in sky-high stilettos, slicked-back hair, and shades on, even though it was dark outside.

As you can see, the leather look is a Kim K favorite -- she’s been rocking her trusty coat for years, always switching things up with accessories and hairdos.

Kim once took the leather look to a whole new level, appearing naked underneath the coat. Given Bianca’s fondness for going almost fully nude, we're shocked she didn’t go all-in with this one.

But, looks like Bianca was just feeling the L.A. winter chill and needed a little coverage -- 'cause once that sun comes out, you know it’s back to her usual barely-there style.

