Khloe Kardashian Throws Dinosaur-Themed Bday Bash for Tatum

Khloe Kardashian threw a T-Rex themed bday bash for son Tatum – and by the looks of it all – it was a rip-roaring good time!

Khloe posted a series of videos/photos to Instagram Sunday that showed Tatum turning 2 at his celebration with some of the other Kardashians, namely Kim K and Kris Jenner.

Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson and her twin best buds Malika and Khadijah Haqq also dropped in for the jungle-like soiree.

Check out the photos/videos ... Khloe, Tatum and Co. partied in the backyard of a house filled with dinosaur sculptures, dino eggs, a pool to cool off in with leaf-shaped floats and plenty of trees and vegetation.

Oh, and let's not forget the multi-colored balloons of various sizes and the Jurassic Park soundtrack. Nice touch, Khloe.

Guests were greeted at the home's entrance by a Tyrannosaurus Rex statue with green signs all around emblazoned with various messages: "Tatum Two-a-Saurus," Rawr Ahead" and "T-Rex Zone."

Kris, of course, arrived in grand fashion in her all-white get-up as Khloe called her a "legend." But, Kris was all about Tatum, saying she couldn't wait to see the little guy.

As for the food, everyone got to munch on dino-shaped chicken nuggets, tortilla chips with guacamole, French fries and fruit trays.

Plus, there were stacks of yummy cookies, donuts and rice Krispy treats – all capturing the dinosaur spirit. Khloe even filmed a close up of Tatum's monstrous three-tiered cake.