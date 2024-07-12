Kim and Khloe Kardashian Dress in Stylish Outfits For Billionaire Wedding In India

Play video content

Kim and Khloe Kardashian brought their best for the biggest wedding of the year ... styling in multiple outfits while preparing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's ceremony in India.

The reality star sisters arrived in the country late Thursday night, and they've kept their cameras rolling since ... sharing all of the glittery footage to their respective Instagram stories.

Check out the clips ... Khloe and Kim got the full paparazzi treatment upon arrival before receiving a series of gifts at what looks like their hotel -- talk about a warm welcome.

While they hopped off their private jet in casual outfits -- Kim in a silky, form-fitting dress and Khloe rocking a crop top and jeans -- they later changed ... and, even their causal day style looks wedding ready.

Kim changed into a white top and matching long skirt, adding a bindi -- a small red dot worn by women at traditional ceremonies and events -- to her forehead. Khloe wore a shapely dress too and shared a clip of the pair in a rickshaw.

Of course, you can't just wear any old thing to a wedding this impressive. And, just minutes ago, she and Khloe changed again ... both adding a series of jewels, and Kim's outfit glittering like Dorothy's red ruby slippers.

The time's finally come for Anant and Radhika to say their vows ... as we've told you, the two have had months of pre-wedding ceremonies featuring everyone from Rihanna to Justin Bieber putting on performances in their honor.

More celebs are in Mumbai for the big night ... including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Madhuri Dixit, Ani Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more.

