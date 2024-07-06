Justin Bieber Performs, Dances with Fan at Billionaire Wedding Celebration

Justin Bieber put on one heck of a show at his most recent concert ... no, he's not touring again -- he performed at a ceremony for a billionaire's wedding.

The singer-songwriter arrived in Mumbai yesterday for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, a pre-wedding ceremony filled with singing and music ... and, instead of DJ, the couple brought the Biebs!

Video of Justin Bieber dancing with a fan during his performance at Radhika and Anant’s sangeet at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India (July 5) pic.twitter.com/HdhbIVMPhC — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) July 6, 2024 @jbtraacker

Check out the clip ... JB hits the floor, dancing by himself before pulling a girl up and having her twirl a couple times in front of the crowd.

JUSTIN BIEBER IN HD IS CRAZYYYY VOCALS GOING HARD pic.twitter.com/wbxS7Qts77 — isabel (@bieballinit) July 5, 2024 @bieballinit

More video is out online too BTW ... featuring Justin singing classic tracks like "Baby" and getting the crowd jumping -- definitely a wedding celebration these guests won't soon forget.

Of course, the happy couple's well-known at this point for having some of the world's biggest stars in attendance ... remember, back in March, Rihanna performed at a pre-wedding ceremony for Merchant and Ambani -- so the star power has stayed high throughout the long pre-wedding.

As for Bieber ... it's a rare performance. He's appeared onstage sporadically since canceling his "Justice" tour after he revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Play video content 4/14/24 Coachella

His last big gigs have been a guest spot at Coachella and a show during NHL All-Star Game Weekend in Toronto ... so, only the biggest stages get the guy back on the mic live.