Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares Her Unusual Craving For Certain Foods

Hailey Bieber is just like any other woman who's pregnant and getting cravings for certain foods ... but hers might be slightly more unusual, yet don't tell her that!

Take Hailey's latest meal to satisfy her hankering for certain sustenance ... which she featured Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

Hailey posted several photos showing off her baby bump as the model struck various poses. But the one that captured everyone's attention focused on her hand holding egg salad on top of a pickle with ... wait for it ... hot sauce!

As we said, not your typical lunch ... but Hailey is letting everyone know she doesn't want to be judged for her concoction. She writes in the caption that her snack was "currently my biggest craving" and "you're not allowed to judge!!'

Well, there you have it, folks. Of course, all this stems from her getting pregnant by her musician hubby Justin Bieber with their first child.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last week, the happy couple shared on IG that Hailey had a bun in the oven while also publishing images of them renewing their vows along with a maternity photo shoot, partly filmed by Justin. Our sources say Hailey is already 6 months along, but there's no word yet on the little one's gender or name.

Since the big reveal, the two have been photographed out and about with Hailey exposing her belly in a cropped t-shirt. Clearly, she's a proud soon-to-be mom.