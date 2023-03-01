Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Justice World Tour Concert Dates

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining 'Justice' World Tour Concerts

3/1/2023 6:38 AM PT
Justin Bieber has fully canceled his world tour ... and it almost certainly aligns with a growing mental health movement to pump the brakes when an artist is struggling.

Justin pulled the plug on his Justice World Tour concerts in the UK, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

Fans will get refunds, but won't get to see JB, who, by the way, turns 29 today.

As TMZ reported, Justin suspended his tour back in September because of physical and mental health issues, and it's not the first time he's done that.

6/10/22
HIDDEN CONDITION
At the time, he said, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now." He was also dealing with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused temporary, partial paralysis to his face.

The tour has been dogged with problems. It was supposed to kick off in 2020 but the pandemic derailed that plan. Once the tour belatedly kicked off, he was sidelined with COVID.

There's a movement in the music industry -- especially with young professionals including some lawyers -- who feel very young artists are not adequately protected from overwork, which can create or exacerbate physical and mental health issues.

