Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour for Physical, Mental Health Reasons

Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on his world tour ... saying he has to make his health a priority.

Bieber's tour -- Justice World Tour -- has been rolling along since March, but there are still 70 shows left that will run until March 2023, and those are the shows that have now been suspended.

Bieber seems to be saying part of the reason for canceling is physical, and part is mental.

He said, after recently performing in Brazil, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now."

He went on ... "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ, a significant reason for the cancellation is mental health ... Justin's been struggling in the last few years and it has taken its toll. Another reason is his recent health scare which partially paralyzed his face.

