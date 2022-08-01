Justin Bieber Performs For First Time Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is back like he never left ... performing for the first time since his serious health scare.

Justin hit the stage in Lucca, Italy Sunday, and he was his old self ... performing his hits shirtless, dancing around the stage -- he brought the house down.

As we reported, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare virus that caused paralysis in his face, among other issues.

J.B. took a month off, pausing his world tour. He promised fans he'd be back to business at the end of July, and he delivered ... though just barely!

He's scheduled to hit the stage in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, again ... before making his way to the U.S.