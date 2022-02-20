Justin Bieber Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Tour Date

After an electric opening night, Justin Bieber's tour has hit a speed bump ... we've learned the singer has tested positive for COVID-19, and at least one concert date has been postponed.

A rep for the singer tells TMZ Justin found out Saturday he had COVID, but thankfully is feeling OK. Justin was supposed to perform at T-Mobile Arena Sunday in Vegas, but now that show has been moved to the summer.

Justin is then supposed to stop in Glendale, AZ for a show Tuesday before hitting The Forum in Los Angeles Thursday. We don't know when he contracted the virus, so it's unclear if those concerts will also be put on ice.

Bieber's had a busy last week ... performing at The h.wood Group and Revolve's Super Bowl Party last Friday before hitting the road.

boyfriend - justin bieber (live from Justice Tour) pic.twitter.com/LxVjBWI2qa — best of Justice Tour (@thejusticetour) February 19, 2022 @thejusticetour

Justin opened The Justice World Tour Friday night in San Diego. His manager Scooter Braun and wife Hailey Bieber were both in the audience for what looked like an amazing show.

As we reported, Justin plans on rewarding fans throughout tour stops who step up and help with initiatives like climate change, voter registration and criminal justice reform.