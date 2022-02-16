Justin Bieber Massively Boosts Tim Hortons Sales By Endorsing Donut Holes

Justin Bieber deserves an attaboy for saving a coffee chain ... with a hole lot of ingenious promotion.

The Biebs partnered with a Canadian coffee chain called Tim Hortons, and boy did they need help. Sales fell 11% in 2020, largely because of the pandemic. It needed some life support ... enter Justin Bieber.

JB and Hortons created a line of doughnut holes with a name mashup -- Timbiebs Timbits. Justin himself was heavily involved in selecting the flavors, and they did not disappoint -- white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

Well, talk about a turnaround. A year later the company has seen a rise in sales to the tune of 10.3%, and Company Prez Jose Cil credits his partner for the major uptick, saying "I'm a Belieber!"

BTW ... Tim Hortons' parent company owns Burger King and Popeyes, so if there's a trickle-down effect you can also thank Bieber for your Whopper or Chicken Sandwich.

BTW ... in addition to rising sales, Justin helped bring in younger donut fans. No surprise, with 220 million followers. When Justin says go try my holes, people listen!

There have been a bunch of celeb endorsements of restaurants recently ... Mickey D's recently had deals with BTS, Saweetie, Mariah Carey and J Balvin.

Bieber was genuinely a fan of Tim Hortons ... especially the donut holes, so maybe his endorsement sounded more authentic than most.