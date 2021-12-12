Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Major Kitchen and Bathroom Renovations in New Home
12/12/2021 1:00 AM PT
Justin and Hailey Bieber wasted no time customizing their new Bev Hills mansion just to their liking ... filing and completing plans for changes throughout the property.
According to permits, obtained by TMZ, the couple has done overhauls in their kitchen, bathrooms and has even installed a plunge pool ... perfect for anything from relaxation to exercise.
The costs of the renos aren't public, but JB and the Mrs. went with Zac Taylor Development to get the job done ... so it couldn't have been cheap. Taylor has worked on projects with other celebs, including Adam Levine and Kris Jenner.
The couple first bought the Bev Hills palace for $25.8 million back in August 2020. It sits on 2.5 acres with 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a koi pond and a tennis court.
Clearly, Hailey's excited about the new bathroom, as she recently revealed on a segment of her YouTube show, "WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM" that she and Justin had recently moved into the home and were already filming from inside the bathroom ... looks nice!
With 10 restrooms to choose from, you gotta imagine there's a fight for the best ... at least until the rest get renovated too.