Kim Zolciak’s Boyfriend Denies Being 'RHOA' Alum's Sugar Daddy

... Despite What My Ex Says

Kim Zolciak’s boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, denies spending like crazy on his 'Real Housewife' girlfriend, despite his estranged wife’s claims ... TMZ has learned.

Kyle scoffed at his ex Jillian Greene’s claims during their bitter divorce battle, according to court docs obtained by TMZ that deny the “repeated accusation” by Jillian that Kyle's “spending is out of control and that he fails to pay the expenses for his family and children.”

The docs reiterate that it is "plainly false to state that [Kyle] uses his money primarily to pay for his own lifestyle and his girlfriend’s lifestyle.”

Kyle claims Jillian is the one racking up debt on her credit cards, which he says he pays for ... adding that his ex lives large and recently dropped $2,300 on a lavish hotel room.

As TMZ first reported, Jillian, who believes Kyle has over $100 million in a trust, says he is paying Kim’s rent, legal fees, and bills, and even providing her with loans.

Jillian said she feared Kyle’s “out of control” spending on Kim could cause Kyle’s fortune to dwindle … leaving less for her when it comes time to divide their assets.

Jillian is asking the court for an injunction to block him from spending substantial sums on his extravagant lifestyle, which includes luxury cars, vacations, and Kim, whom she labeled his “potential future wife.”

As TMZ previously reported, Jillian dragged Kim into her divorce from Kyle because she believed he was using his money to pay the former 'RHOA' star's bills ... who was recently deposed as part of the divorce.