Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Spotted Getting Close With Ex-Wife Of Her Boyfriend

Play video content Video: Kroy Biermann Seen Getting Cozy With the Ex-Wife of Kim Zolciak’s Boyfriend BACKGRID

Love triangles? Old news. Love squares are apparently the new rage ... 'cause Kroy Biermann was gettin' cozy with Jillian Green ... who just so happens to be the ex-wife of his ex Kim Zolciak's current BF, Kyle Mowitz ... got all that?!

Check the pics -- Kroy and Jillian were spotted hiking together in Alpharetta, Georgia over the weekend -- and judging by the smiles, hugs and very couple-y energy at the end of their 3-hour trek, this wasn't exactly your average everyday cardio session.

Now, Jillian's ex is Kyle -- the same guy Kim started dating back in Spring 2025 -- meaning everybody's apparently swimming in the exact same Georgia dating pool ... which is kinda weird and messy.

TBH, we've seen this playbook before -- remember, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are now dating each other -- with their exes finding their way to each other not long after.

As of now, Kroy and Jillian haven’t confirmed a romance ... but based on these pics, it's feeling way less like "if" and a whole lot more like "when" ... especially once you factor in the instant trauma-bonding and inevitable story-swapping over their respective exes.