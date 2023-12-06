Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Exes Now Dating, Posted Selfie Together in 2016

Turns out the new coupling of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's exes isn't as random as you might think ... as they actually posted a selfie together 7 years before going official.

In Dec. 2016, T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig shared an IG snap with Amy's ex-husband Andrew Shue ... acknowledging in the caption it was great to catch up with Amy and her man, as both couples didn't hang out as much as they'd like.

Funny enough, Amy even commented on the pic back in the day, writing, "❤️ this!"

Of course, we all now know that Amy would go on to find ❤️ with Marilee's husband T.J. ... with their romance coming to light in Nov 2022 -- sensationally costing them their TV jobs.

However, both their exes called BS ... saying they had found out about their romance in the summer of 2022.

Nevertheless, Marilee and Andrew are clearly focusing on the future ... with news emerging earlier this week, they've been dating for 6 months after bonding over their divorces from the hosts.

