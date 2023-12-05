Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Ex Spouses Reportedly Dating Each Other

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are going strong -- and, apparently, their respective exes are too ... as they're now reportedly dating.

Page Six cites sources claiming Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are seeing each other romantically, and have been for about 6 months now. The outlet says the pair bonded over their divorces from the 2 former 'GMA3' co-anchors, who are still together.

According to the report, they initially had the divorces and the scandal as the common denominator, but now their relationship has transcended all that messiness and both have moved on from their broadcasting exes.

It's interesting ... the report goes on to dish more alleged deets about how and whether they viewed it all as cheating.

Marilee and Andrew also reportedly found out about Amy and T.J.'s romantic relationship in the summer of 2022 -- although, the public didn't learn about it until November of that year.

Of course, when ABC caught wind of it, it eventually cost them their jobs. Both T.J. and Amy have denied it was an "affair," insisting their marriages were over before they got involved. From the sound of this new story, though, their exes seem to think that's BS.

T.J. and Amy started separate divorce proceedings last December, as their relationship started to go public.

