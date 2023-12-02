Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Hit First Public Event As a Couple

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been out in public together a lot since getting the boot from their morning anchor jobs -- but never quite like this ... and boy, do they look happy.

The former 'GMA3' hosts -- who left ABC after word of the relationship got out last year -- stepped out in front of cameras Friday night for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2023 ... where they were front and center and smiling ear to ear as they posed for pics and the press.

Not only did they embrace on the carpet ... but they also smooched -- so, like we said, they ain't hiding the fact they're together any longer, even though it was well-established.

Even before they got there, T.J. was advertising the fact they were in town and rolling as a pair -- posting a pic to his Instagram Story, showing Amy in a car as she fired off a selfie.

Of course, their attendance for the iHeart event was no coincidence ... they have a new podcast they're launching next week -- called 'Amy & T.J.' -- and they're pushing people to iHeart Radio to catch it.

It's their first joint venture since they unceremoniously exited ABC ... at least as far as media's concerned.

Play video content 12/2/22 ABC

Fact is, they've been tied at the hip since their ousting -- and have vacationed all over the place as a couple. The only difference now is ... we'll be seeing them talking shop again, as opposed to just cuddling and making out.

The takeaway though is that they're united and going strong ... so it wasn't just a fling.