Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On PDA On Mexican Vacation, Drink Beers On Beach

AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES BESAME MUCHO!!! Make Out Sesh In Mexico

2/21/2023 12:30 PM PT
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes -- PDA on Mexican Vacation
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can't keep their lips to themselves down in Mexico ... their getaway south of the border keeps heating up, with some steamy PDA by the beach.

BEACH DAZE
The former 'GMA3' cohosts enjoyed a romantic stroll along the coast in Puerto Vallarta, showing off their toned beach bodies and kicking back with some cold cervezas at an oceanfront bar.

Amy soaked up the sun in a black bikini as she walked arm in arm with a topless T.J. ... and by the time they threw back a couple Pacificos at the cantina, they couldn't hold back any longer and started making out.

The lovebirds shared a bunch of laughs too ... and they're definitely putting the fun in funemployment.

Remember ... Amy and T.J. recently excited ABC with nice little payouts from their contracts after their affair forced them off the air ... and they've spent the last week locking lips all over Puerto Vallarta.

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes
As we first told you, Amy and T.J. popped up in Mexico on Wednesday, attached at the hip as they strolled the streets, shopping and even stopping to talk with fans.

No word how long Amy and T.J. plan to stay in Puerto Vallarta, but no matter where they go, there's a pretty good chance they're going to make out.

