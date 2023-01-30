'GMA3' Removes T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach From Show Intro

ABC is wasting no time in moving on from T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach ... dropping their names from the show they anchored together before their romance sparked their exit.

'GMA3' had a noticeably different intro for Monday's episode, with the announcer saying ... "Now from Times Square, here's what you need to know."

Play video content 1/30/23 ABC

When T.J. and Amy were anchoring the daily news program, before their romantic relationship changed the game, the show intro used to go like this ... "Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with what you need to know."

TMZ broke the story ... T.J. and Amy officially left ABC Friday, signing exit agreements with the network following an "extremely contentious" mediation. Both leave with compensation packages.

Play video content 1/27/23 ABC

T.J. and Amy had been off the air since Dec. 2, sidelined while ABC investigated their relationship, but their names remained part of the 'GMA3' intro, even as recently as Friday.

DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally anchored the show again today, as they've been doing for weeks, but ABC hasn't added their names to the intro ... at least not yet.