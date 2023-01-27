ABC Honchos Inform Staffers of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Exit

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially out at ABC, as we first told you, and now, the network has filled in its entire staff on the decision to let them go.

In a company-wide email sent Friday and obtained by TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers, "I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy."

It then includes the statement the network sent wide minutes later, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Godwin informs employees that a decision as to who will co-anchor "GMA3" and "20/20" will come at a later date.

She concludes by saying, "I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

TMZ broke the story, T.J. and Amy came to an exit agreement after an "extremely contentious" mediation went through the night Thursday into Friday morning. Both were given compensation packages.

We're told ABC execs made it clear -- the couple did not handle their romance the right way -- waiting too long to disclose it to higher-ups and that their "behavior on set" was "uncomfortable" to some staffers.

ABC also accused Robach of having liquor in her dressing room -- bottles we're told were gifted by ABC honchos -- and being drunk after attending the National College Football Championship game.