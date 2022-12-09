Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite 'GMA3' Internal Review

There's growing suspicion T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are pumping the brakes on their relationship while ABC investigates their romance ... but we're told the couple's going full steam ahead.

The 'GMA3' anchors have not been spotted together publicly since one week ago today when they signed off for the weekend, causing some to believe they've split.

Sources connected to both Amy and T.J. tell us they're still "very much together," but have chosen to keep a low profile to not bring any more attention to the situation than what's already happened.

Obviously, photos of them as a couple would only generate more buzz and conversation about the relationship -- exactly what ABC execs said they didn't want -- so, for now, they're staying out of the public eye until things get sorted out with ABC.

Amy was out solo on Wednesday walking her dog ... and before that, she was seen shopping last weekend, at a T.J. Maxx, no less.

Meanwhile, T.J. Holmes has remained totally out of sight since getting benched from the 'GMA3' desk.

TMZ broke the story, ABC's human resources and legal departments are digging deeper into all aspects of the couple's relationship to ensure there were no violations of company policies or their individual contracts.