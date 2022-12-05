'GMA' Hosts Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Weren't Pulled Off Air Because of His Prior Affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' benching from the 'GMA3' anchor's desk has nothing to do with an alleged workplace affair he had several years ago with another producer ... TMZ has learned.

Amy and T.J. were noticeably absent Monday morning -- less than a week after news of their romance was made public. Network sources told us Thursday the two would not face disciplinary action for their relationship, as it was both consensual and they held similar titles on the show.

However, DailyMail published a story Friday alleging Holmes had an affair years ago with 'GMA' producer Natasha Singh, and many felt it was part of the reason he and Amy got yanked this week.

Play video content ABC

We've spoken with several sources connected to ABC who maintain the alleged affair with Singh had nothing to do with Amy and T.J.'s absence Monday -- adding no ABC rules were violated.

The sources echoed what we reported -- ABC News President Kim Godwin said on an editorial call Monday ... the decision to pull Amy and T.J. was to calm the "internal and external distraction" their relationship has caused.