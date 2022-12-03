'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Won't Pump Brakes on Relationship

'GMA' hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have stunned the public and gained a whole lot of unwanted attention when their relationship was revealed to the masses ... but they've got no plans to slow down on their romance.

Sources close to the couple tell us ... while both T.J. and Amy, as well as their estranged spouses, are less than thrilled about the heightened scrutiny, they know it's only temporary. For that reason, we're told, T.J. and Amy remain committed to growing their relationship.

Our sources also say the pair's coworkers at 'GMA3' have remained unchanged in their day-to-day interactions with the anchors ... so there's not an issue there either.

Funny enough, Amy's parents are in NYC visiting this weekend -- a trip that was booked before the story of their relationship became public -- so we're told there's a good chance they'll hang with T.J.

Both Amy and T.J. have deleted their social media accounts, but our sources say it's not because they're ashamed of their relationship ... it's more to blunt the online harassment and nasty comments from trolls.

T.J. and Amy have, mostly, remained silent ... but T.J. joked Friday about wanting to extend the week, while Amy said he was speaking for himself ... sounds like she's more than ready for the weekend.