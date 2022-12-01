Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Won't Face Discipline from 'GMA' for Relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, co-anchors of "GMA3," will not be disciplined over their romantic relationship ... TMZ has learned.

Network sources tell TMZ ... Amy and T.J. did nothing to warrant punishment. They are 2 consenting adults on equal levels in the company and have a right to date who they want. One network source adds ... the fact they were on the air Thursday -- the day after DailyMail broke the story -- should telegraph to everyone, neither will suffer any consequences.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Amy actually went to ABC execs several YEARS ago to dispel rumors she and T.J. were a thing. She knew the building was abuzz with talk they had hooked up, but Amy assured her bosses they were just friends -- though best friends.

As for the timeline, we're told both T.J. and Amy separated from their spouses in August, just weeks apart from each other, and "shortly thereafter" began a romantic relationship.

We're told Amy and T.J. planned to make their relationship public in several weeks, because Amy's divorce from Andrew Shue will become final in around 2 weeks. They were blindsided by the DailyMail photos that were published Wednesday.

Until the DailyMail story broke Wednesday, they had told no one about their relationship, including execs at ABC.

Our sources say both Amy and T.J. will be on the air Friday, but we're told there are no plans for them to talk about their relationship.