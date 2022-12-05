'GMA3' Ratings Jump After News of Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Relationship

'GMA3' saw a significant boost in viewers tuning in after news of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hooking up came out ... apparently, folks were interested.

The rating numbers are in for 'GMA3' from last week, with about a 20% jump from two weeks before the news surfaced compared to the day after the public learned Amy and T.J. were a thing.

For example, on Nov. 17 and 18 ... the 'GMA3' ratings clocked in at 1.497 million total viewers and 1.544 million total viewers, respectively.

On Dec. 1 -- the day after the story broke that they were in a relationship, Nov. 30 -- the ratings were 1.810. That day, both T.J. and Amy sat at the anchor's desk.

As we reported ... Robach and Holmes have no plans to slow things down after their status went public, but it does seem ABC wants to pump the breaks a little -- at least for now. Of course, they were yanked off the air Monday. It's unclear how long they'll be gone.