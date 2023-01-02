'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes All Smiles Day Before His Divorce Filing

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were 2 happy campers the day before he took the first legal step to end his marriage ... smiling and enjoying each other's company during their romantic escape to Miami.

Amy couldn't stop smirking while the lovebirds/'GMA3' anchors ran errands on a rainy Miami morning last Tuesday, and ya gotta imagine she knew T.J. was about to file his divorce petition.

As we reported ... T.J. filed divorce docs Wednesday after 12 years of marriage to his wife Marilee Fiebig. Meanwhile, Amy is said to be starting the process of divorcing her spouse, actor Andrew Shue.

The coworkers -- whose relationship leaked in late November while they were still married -- celebrated Christmas in Atlanta then went down to Miami to end the year with a bang ... metaphorically, we're sure.

T.J. and Amy are still off the air as ABC looks into their relationship and contracts to see if any policies were broken ... but they didn't look too stressed about it, making a grocery run before heading back to their rental pad.

Play video content BACKGRID