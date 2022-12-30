'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Making Out in Miami

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship is getting VERY serious on the heels of T.J. filing for divorce from his wife ... and TMZ has the evidence to prove it.

The lovebirds recently flew down to Miami from NYC for a romantic getaway and were caught locking lips with their hands all over each other.

Check out these photos snapped Wednesday, showing the GMA3 cohosts in the throes of passion under the hot Florida sun.

The couple later had some food and drinks at a seaside restaurant, where they were clearly enjoying each other's company, but were less affectionate. They also spent Christmas together in the cooler climate of Atlanta, but we're sure they kept one another warm.

Play video content BACKGRID

As we reported ... the couple's affair leaked out in late November while both were still married, but separated from their spouses. ABC execs, who produce GMA 3, were blindsided by the news and removed the two from their cohosting duties, pending an internal investigation into whether they broke any company rules.