Gayle King Calls T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair 'Very Messy'

Gayle King is weighing in on the T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach drama, calling the whole situation a "sloppy mess" -- but insists she's not gloating about her morning TV competition's crisis.

The "CBS Mornings" cohost dropped her 2 cents Thursday night on 'Watch What Happens Live' ... after Andy Cohen teed it up by asking what she thinks about "all hell breaking loose" at 'GMA.'

Gayle said, "I look at the situation and I say it's very interesting what's happening over there. It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy."

She gave ABC and 'GMA' execs props for their initial stance of letting 2 consenting adults remain on the air, but then added ... "The more you read, it's just very messy."

Gayle stopped short of accusing Amy and T.J. of cheating on their spouses -- an allegation they've denied -- but she did say, "I think, to me, it's just a sad situation because you've got kids involved, you've got families involved, and I keep thinking about that."

TMZ broke the story ... T.J. and Amy are still a couple one week after getting benched ... as ABC takes a deep dive into their romance, and whether they violated company policies.