'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes To Remain Off Air Pending Internal Review

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't going to show their faces on camera for the foreseeable future -- because ABC wants to make sure it's able to do a full review of their relationship before bringing 'em back ... TMZ has learned.

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, fired off an email to staffers updating everyone on the status of Amy and T.J.'s return to the anchor's desk.

The email, obtained by TMZ, reads, "I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

She adds, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Play video content 12/2/22 ABC

We'd already broken a story about ABC's probe -- remember, we reported ABC brass wanted to get into the nitty-gritty to see if any company policies had been broken during their romance ... something that Godwin had gotten ahead of by saying this was all kosher.