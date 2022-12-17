Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Most Likely Off-Air Until the New Year

'GMA3' ROBACH & HOLMES Won't Deck the ABC Halls ... Till After the New Year

12/17/2022 1:00 AM PT
amy robach tj holmes
Getty

There's a snowball's chance in hell ABC has Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes anchoring 'GMA3' again before the New Year.

Network sources tell TMZ ... ABC's internal review of their romantic relationship, coupled with Amy and T.J.'s previously scheduled time off for the holidays make an on-air return in 2022 next to impossible.

12/2/22
FRIDAY FEELING
ABC

As you know ... Amy and T.J. haven't been on camera since a Dec. 2 broadcast ... because the network yanked them off the air while investigating their romance.

TMZ broke the story ... Amy and T.J. will remain off the air pending ABC's internal review, which we're told is ongoing.

Our sources say Amy and T.J. are not having direct conversations with network brass about the review ... instead, we're told the anchors are having their legal teams handle any communication with ABC.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

However, our sources say Amy and T.J. are willing to talk personally with network execs if called upon ... though, for now, they're sitting back and urging the network to conduct the review so everything is aboveboard.

Sounds like Amy and T.J. have plenty of time for a romantic holiday getaway ... if they so choose.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later