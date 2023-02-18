Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Start Unemployment with Mexican Vacation

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue to be attached at the hip, even after getting the boot -- taking their romance south of the border ... and still looking very much in love.

The former 'GMA3' cohosts -- who recently exited ABC with compensation packages -- are in Mexico enjoying a little baecation in Puerto Vallarta, where we're told they were spotted early Wednesday by some fans ... and even stopped for a little facetime and chitchat.

In these photos, obtained by TMZ, they're standing shoulder to shoulder and hand in hand -- looking pretty chipper, as they greeted folks in the street. And, of course, as they strolled away ... they showed off some PDA, holding on to each other's waists.

It's more of the same from these two ... whether they're in NYC or just about anywhere else -- they always seem to be together and maintaining good attitudes amid a somewhat tumultuous time ... at least professionally, anyway.

Remember, they recently got shown the door at their former network ... and, for now, they're without jobs -- although, we know they got nice little payouts from their contracts.

Based on their outings, it would appear they don't have a care in the world and are very much enjoying one another's company -- that's certainly how they come across from the outside looking in ... this despite reports indicating that their friends and inner circles are concerned they're being a little too cavalier about the directions their lives have taken.