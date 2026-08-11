Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger List L.A. Home for Almost $20 Million

Someone light 5,000 candles in honor of Chris Pratt's L.A. home ... because he's saying bye bye ... TMZ has learned the "Parks and Rec" star is putting the place on the market.

Chris and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, are parting ways with their posh Pacific Palisades pad ... and they're asking for a cool $20 million.

The estate is 11,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms ... and it's got all the bells and whistles ... like a fully equipped gym, a spa, a full-sized movie theater, a formal dining room and a gorgeous kitchen.

If that's not enough ... the place features sweeping views of the mountains as well as the coastline ... and the architecture's simply stunning.

And then there's the outside ... which boasts a spacious saltwater pool, multiple patios and a resort-like cabana.

Chris and Katherine first listed their home $32 million back in 2023 ... but they didn't have any takers ... and now it's back on the market for $12 million less.

Shana Tavangarian and Amir Zac Mostame of Carolwood Estates hold the listing.