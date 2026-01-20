Chris Pratt Stays '6 Weeks Away' From Star-Lord Shape for Marvel Role

Play video content ABC

Chris Pratt’s no stranger to staying ripped for his Marvel role as Star-Lord, but even when he’s not in superhero mode, he says he’s always got one thing on his mind -- not letting himself go.

Speaking on 'GMA' Tuesday, Chris told the hosts he’s always just "six weeks away from the right body" ... so he doesn’t have to suffer to get back to that lean, superhero-ready shape for the role he’s expected to reprise in "Avengers: Secret Wars."

As we all know, starting from scratch would be brutal ... something Chris has documented plenty of times on social media, showing off his workouts and diet as he went from full-on dad bod days to Marvel superhero status.

Switching gears to sports, Chris also tossed out his own Super Bowl prediction -- saying he thinks the Seattle Seahawks are gonna beat the Rams and punch their ticket to the big show in February.