The Schwarzeneggers, Maria Shriver Hit Nobu for a Family Night Out

to Nobu with the Whole Fam!!!

The Schwarzeneggers got the fam back together Monday night for some fine dining at celebrity favorite sushi spot ... Nobu!

The bunch appeared in great spirits after a successful family outing -- which, as you can see, didn't include any grandkids.

Maria looked exceptionally thrilled to be with all her kiddos and her hubby of 25 years, flashing a grin after munching down on some of the most sought-after sushi in L.A.

Remember, she filed for divorce from Arnold in 2011 after he admitted to fathering a child -- a son named Joseph Baena -- with a member of their household staff years earlier.

But, the exes have put the heartache aside ... and clearly, the fam is all about coming together for some fresh fish.