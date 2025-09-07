Patrick Schwarzenegger Marries Abby Champion in Star-Studded Wedding

Patrick Schwarzenegger is officially off the market ... tying the knot with his longtime love Abby Champion in a lakeside wedding.

The actor and model said "I do" on Saturday in northern Idaho, surrounded by family, friends, and a star-studded guest list. Patrick's famous parents, Arnold and Maria Shriver, were front and center -- joined by Hollywood pals Rob Lowe and Patrick's half-brother Joseph Baena.

The bride was in a classic white gown, her hair flowing as she exchanged vows against the scenic mountain backdrop. Patrick matched her shine in a sharp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers. Bridesmaids popped in yellow dresses that contrasted with the rustic landscape.

Guests didn't just stroll into the party ... they arrived in style by ferry, pulling up lakeside for a dramatic entrance that set the tone for the evening.