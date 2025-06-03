Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Son Patrick's Naked 'White Lotus' Scene

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s all for his son Patrick following in his footsteps -- but he didn't expect him to be doing it quite so closely ... until he saw the rising star butt-naked and hangin' proud in "The White Lotus."

The father-son duo were chatting for Variety’s 'Actors on Actors' when Arnold brought up his full-frontal 'Terminator' days -- and Patrick quickly reminded him he'd followed suit. That's when Arnold blurted out that he couldn't believe his son whipped out his "weenie" on camera. Yep, his word, not ours!

Arnold said he was watching the HBO series when Patrick’s bare butt popped up on screen -- but it was the full-frontal reveal that really floored him, and had him thinking, "What is going on here? This is crazy."

Arnie admitted he ended up checking himself -- reminding his shocked dad brain that he also let it all hang out in "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Terminator." So really, he couldn’t talk ...

Still, Arnold made it crystal clear -- it was definitely a shock seeing just how closely Patrick right down to the no-clothes, and their all-exposed legacy.

No doubt about it, Patrick’s nude scene was bold, but the real jaw-dropper was his whole storyline -- his character, brother to Sam Nivola's Lochlan, ends up in a full-blown incestuous threesome with Charlotte Le Bon's Chloe.