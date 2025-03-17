Patrick Schwarzenegger, Fiancée Abby Champion Pose for SKIMS Wedding Campaign

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion, may still be in wedding prep mode, but for now, they’re all about playing dress-up -- well, more like dress-down -- for a super sexy SKIMS campaign.

Yep, the smitten couple were made for this moment -- Abby rocked some feminine sheer lace pieces and sultry corsets, while "The White Lotus" star was every bit the heartthrob in stylish boxers.

The pair were practically glued together for SKIMS' Wedding Shop shoot, giving them a little preview of what their own wedding night might look like, even though their official wedding date is still TBD.

Abby made it crystal clear she wasn’t just modeling the pieces, revealing she’ll be wearing them for her own wedding and honeymoon -- and Patrick was all in on the collection too, especially with designs for the often-overlooked groom.

Of course, Kim’s a genius -- slyly cashing in on Patrick’s "White Lotus" fame for her big campaign ... where she said their love shone through every shot.