Arnold Schwarzenegger Discusses Son Patrick's Miley Cyrus Romance

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s one proud papa -- not only is he hyping son Patrick’s full-frontal TV moments, but he’s also giving a nod to his past romantic choices ... even that blink-and-you-missed-it fling with Miley Cyrus.

The actor hit 'Watch What Happens Live' Monday night with Andy Cohen, and got grilled on the highs and lows of Patrick dating Miley from 2014 to 2015, and honestly ... he had nothing but kind words.

Arnie called Miley a wonderful, talented girl and even reminisced about the time she tagged along on a family ski trip and totally charmed everyone as the ultimate guest.

As for the worst part? Arnold made it clear there wasn't one -- and everything unfolded the way it was meant to ... especially now that Patrick’s happily engaged to model Abby Champion, with wedding bells set for later year after being postponed due to him filming "White Lotus."

As for Miley -- she had her marriage moment with Liam Hemsworth, but these days she’s happily boo’d up with musician Maxx Morando.