Nicki Minaj Says Dr. Fauci Will Be Eating From a Feeding Tube and Losing His Speech

Nicki Minaj has a grim view of Dr. Fauci's future ... saying he'll be eating from feeding tubes and losing the ability to speak.

On Friday, the rapper posted a lengthy message on X with her bleak assessment of Fauci while also blaming the scientist for the pain and suffering that she believes he caused during the pandemic. Earlier this week, Fauci sat before the Senate to answer questions about the pandemic, but he clammed up and took the Fifth.

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Nicki says Fauci — who was the head of the White House's COVID-19 response — was himself responsible for all the trauma to newborns, young children, pregnant women, the elderly and many other people who survived the global health crisis.

As a result, Nicki says "innocent people" don't trust the government anymore because billions of dollars were stolen from hard-working taxpayers by con artists.

Nicki went to say she struggles to find humor in any of this while complimenting "everyone who made it to the other side."

In her post, Nicki also included an AI photo of Fauci dressed as a teeny bopper while lying on a bed and writing in a diary. Recently, Fauci was mocked by people on the right after Congress released embarrassing passages of his diary that he had written during the pandemic.