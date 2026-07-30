Man Detained During Nancy Guthrie Investigation to Sue for $2.5 Million

A man who claims he was wrongfully detained in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance wants Pima County to pay up ... to the tune of $2.5 Mil!

According to ABC15, a Phoenix law firm has filed a notice of claim this week -- basically an official document you have to file before suing the government -- against the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Chris Nanos, and Detective Earl Gieron.

Play video content 2/10/26 Video: Man Detained And Released In Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Speaks Out X/@MattFinnFNC

The filing was made on behalf of Carlos Palazuelos, who claims he was wrongfully detained at gunpoint during the investigation for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom back in February.

Carlos says he was held for about 7 or 8 hours just to be released without charges. The notice was also filed on behalf of 2 of his family members, who were also involved in the incident.

Daniel Maddox claims he was cuffed and held under armed guard outside the family home and Josefina Maddox, who owns the home, says deputies did some serious damage to the property while executing a search warrant.