Savannah Guthrie Begs Her Mom's Kidnapper to Bring Her Home in New Video

Not Too Late To Do The Right Thing, Bring My Mom Home

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Her Mother’s Safe Return in Emotional Video

Savannah Guthrie is taking to social media to once again plead with person who abducted her 84-year-old mom, Nancy ... asking the kidnapper to do the right thing and bring Nancy home.

The "TODAY" host just posted a heartfelt message to Instagram, kicking things off by saying it's been months since her mom's abduction and her family is in agony and living in a never-ending nightmare because their situation is unchanged.

As everyone knows, Nancy, who was in poor health when she was abducted, has been missing for nearly 7 months and the kidnapper has yet to be indentified.

In the IG clip, Savannah says her family has done their part and they will never stop looking for Nancy.

Savannah also says she knows the perpetrator has "tried to do things the right way" ... so that's why she's begging them to "do the right thing" and "make the right choice" and tell the family where to find Nancy, or at least where to look.

Play video content 2:12AM Video: New Footage Released Showing Potential Suspect at Home of Missing Nancy Guthrie

On the night of January 31, Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home by a masked intruder who broke in and snatched her out of her bed when she was sleeping.